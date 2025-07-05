President pays tribute to Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, July 05 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), saying that he had set an example of unprecedented bravery, valour and sacrifice in the face of enemy.

The president observed that sacrifice of Karnal Shaheed Sher Khan was a glowing chapter in the national history which would always be remembered, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said that Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed proved himself as a true patriotic Sepoy by defending the motherland and laying down his life.

The nation would always remember his sacrifice, bravery and sense of responsibility, he added.

The president further said that sacrifices of shuhada were the guarantee for their freedom, sovereignty and solidarity and they saluted Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed for his greatness and bravery.