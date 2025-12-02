Tuesday, December 2, 2025
President pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 36th anniversary of democracy’s restoration

12
ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the 36th anniversary of her oath-taking as Prime Minister of Pakistan on December 2, 1988 – the day she also became the first elected female head of government in the Islamic world at the age of 35.

The president, in a commemorative message, said, “Today, 36 years ago, after eleven years of martial law and dictatorship, democratic government was restored in Pakistan.”

He said that the journey of the restoration of democracy began under the leadership of 35-year-old Benazir Bhutto.

“That day gave the nation a fresh ray of hope and delivered a powerful message to women and the youth that their dreams of participation in the political process could be realised,” he remarked.

President Zardari said that by becoming Pakistan’s youngest prime minister, Benazir Bhutto strengthened the resolve for people’s government, democracy, and equality.

