ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi while opposing the view that Presidential form of democracy can bring about change in Pakistan Tuesday said the country cannot afford change of system from parliamentary democracy to any other form. “I am against this thinking. Whether it is Presidential or the Parliamentary form of democracy, system does not bring change… Pakistan cannot afford any change of system,” Dr. Alvi said in an interview with a private television channel (Aaj News) aired on Tuesday night.

He, however, opined that 18th Constitutional Amendment needed improvement. “Amendments made so far in the 1973 Constitution prove that there is no finality,” he remarked. To a question, the President described democracy as an evolution and said democratic system in UK took 300 years to reach the current level, adding, Similarly, democracy in France and other European countries improved through evolutionary process.

To another question, he described Prime Minister Imran Khan as “a strong personality” with non-compromising attitude especially towards corruption. The President said that even during the days of opposition he (Imran Khan) did not like to meet with corrupt politicians.

About the provisional status of Gilgit Baltistan and their number of seats in the parliament, he said, generally there was a formula of population. However, he added, the matter was under deliberations. The President said that Gilgit Baltistan owing to its beauty and tourist sites, had a lot of tourism potential and could bring about prosperity in the area.

In the year 2018 alone 2 million tourists visited Gilgit Baltistan, he mentioned. To another question he said that Gilgit Baltistan was allowed to establish run of the river power generation plants. He, however, added that in order to address the issue of load-shedding in the area measures were being taken.

Similarly, he added that 3G and 4G services will be allowed in the area to improve internet connectivity. About social media laws in Pakistan and the reservations in that respect, the President said that the issue was being dealt with by keeping in view various social, cultural and religious sensitivities.

To a question about the country’s relations with Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, Dr. Alvi rejected apprehensions in that respect, saying, Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with Arab countries.

He, however, added that economic stability was crucial for successful foreign policy and good bilateral relations with various countries. About women inheritance rights and the issues of implementations, the President said that all measures were being taken in consultation and cooperation with Ulema and the Islamic Ideology Council (IIC).