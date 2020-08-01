President offers Eid prayer, SOPs observed at Aiwan e Sadr

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer here at his residence while complete adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was observed at the Aiwan e Sadr during offering of the prayer.

According to a video message, President Alvi offered prayer at his residence and afterwards, greeted staff of the Aiwan e Sadr individually while strictly observing the social distancing.

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi was also present.

All the people, on the occasion, donned masks and observed coronavirus SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, the president greeted the whole nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious event.

He said that the month taught them lessons of sacrifices, obedience, well-wishing and discipline.