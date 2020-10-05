President offers condolences with Kuwait leadership on death of late Emir Sheikh Sabah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday met new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait city and offered condolences on the passing away of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President, who arrived in Kuwait this morning, expressed profound sympathies with the Kuwaiti leadership and nation on behalf of Pakistan’s government and people, the President House said here.

LIVE #APPNews : President Dr. Arif Alvi offers condolences over the sad demise of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan. https://t.co/IAWXkjTnyQ — APP 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) October 5, 2020

President Alvi termed late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan, who made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.

The President said Sheikh Sabah’s efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability would be long remembered.