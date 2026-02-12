President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan to catalyze economic ties, regional integration: Uzbek deputy FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloev on Thursday said that the recent state visit of Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan would serve as a catalyst for strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations as well as advancing regional economic integration between the two countries.

Addressing a roundtable discussion titled “Uzbekistan and Pakistan on the Path to Strategic Partnership: Outcomes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Islamabad,” Aloev said the visit marked the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral history and would lead to enhanced strategic cooperation and expanded economic prospects.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad and attended by representatives from academia, think tanks and policy circles.

Aloev said a joint declaration was signed during the visit along with around 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding covering diverse areas of cooperation.

He noted that both sides also held extensive discussions to enhance bilateral trade and investment collaboration.

He expressed optimism that trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would increase manifold, adding that both countries had set a target of reaching $2 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years.

The deputy foreign minister also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan conferred its highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on President Mirziyoyev in recognition of his contributions toward strengthening bilateral relations.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Uzbekistan could play a pivotal role in fostering economic integration between South and Central Asia, adding that President Mirziyoyev’s visit was part of a broader vision to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.

In his concluding remarks, Aloev expressed hope for the continued prosperity and development of both nations, underscoring their significant role in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev described President Mirziyoyev’s visit as a historic milestone that elevated bilateral relations to a qualitatively new strategic level.

He said the visit was held in an atmosphere of traditional friendship, mutual respect and trust that had linked the peoples of both countries for centuries.

Highlighting the economic outcomes of the visit, Tukhtaev said an investment portfolio worth over $3.4 billion was developed during the business forum, while the “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition showcased the country’s manufacturing strength and resulted in agreements exceeding $1 billion.

He further noted that both countries agreed to establish a joint mechanism to increase bilateral trade from the current $450 million to $2 billion over the next five years, terming the target ambitious yet achievable through concrete roadmaps and policy instruments.

The ambassador also pointed to the strategic importance of completing, by 2026, the feasibility study for the Trans-Afghan Railway project in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways. He said the project would significantly transform transport and connectivity across Central and South Asia once implemented.

Tukhtaev added that regional security and sustainable development of Afghanistan were key areas of discussion, with both countries sharing the view that Afghanistan should serve as a bridge for regional connectivity and cooperation.

President of the Institute of Regional Studies Jauhar Saleem, speaking at the roundtable, said Pakistan and Uzbekistan shared deep historical ties rooted in centuries-old connections dating back to the Mughal era.

He termed President Mirziyoyev’s visit a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional economic integration.

He also underscored the importance of direct flights between the two countries, describing them as a vital step toward boosting trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges under the Uzbek leadership’s connectivity vision.

Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future, Khalid Taimur Akram highlighted the efforts of both governments to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

He said the visit would pave the way for enhanced regional economic connectivity and further boost bilateral relations.

He also commended Ambassador Tukhtaev for facilitating high-level exchanges and promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Head of Strategic Studies at Quaid-i-Azam University Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal observed that Uzbekistan’s leadership was playing a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting broader regional cooperation amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The speakers unanimously termed the Uzbek president’s visit a turning point in bilateral ties, expressing confidence that it would open new avenues of cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and regional stability.