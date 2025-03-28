21.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPresident meets ambassadors designate
Latest NewsNational

President meets ambassadors designate

0
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):

President Asif Ali Zardari Friday held separate meetings with the ambassadors designate of Pakistan to Morocco, Switzerland and Philippines.

The ambassador designate of Pakistan to Morocco Syed Adil Gilani and the ambassador designate of Pakistan to Switzerland
Dr Marghoob Saleem Butt met the President.

The ambassador designate of Pakistan to the Philippines, Dr Asima Rabbani also met the President.
The President said the ambassadors designate should work to further strengthen trade, economic, political and diplomatic ties with the host countries.
He said Pakistan was desirous of furthering cooperation with all the friendly countries in the sectors of business and investment.
He congratulated the designated ambassadors on their new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for them.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan