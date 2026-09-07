President marks 60th Int’l Literacy Day, calls for national effort to achieve universal literacy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP): President, Asif Ali Zardari has extended greetings to the nation on International Literacy Day, paying tribute to teachers, students, parents, educationists and community workers for their contribution to education across the country.

In a message issued to mark the occasion, the president noted the significance of this year’s observance, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day. Reflecting on the global theme, “Literacy for People, the Planet and Prosperity,” the President said literacy extends beyond reading and writing, giving people the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in society.

The president described the pursuit of universal literacy in Pakistan as both a development imperative and a moral responsibility, noting that a significant number of children remain out of school while many others lack access to quality learning environments. Literacy, the message stressed, should be viewed not merely as a statistic but as a reflection of the country’s future, with every out-of-school child representing unrealised potential.

The president called for foundational literacy to be paired with critical thinking, digital skills and practical competencies suited to a knowledge-driven global economy. Particular emphasis was placed on reaching children in disadvantaged and remote areas, as well as young people and adults who missed formal schooling, through strengthened non-formal education, accelerated learning programmes and adult literacy initiatives.

The message underlined that the education and empowerment of girls and women must remain a national priority, noting that educated women are better positioned to improve the health, education and economic wellbeing of their families and communities.

The president connected Pakistan’s literacy efforts to its commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education, and called on federal and provincial governments, educational institutions, the private sector, civil society, philanthropists and the Pakistani diaspora to work collectively to promote a culture of innovation, knowledge and lifelong learning.

The president specifically acknowledged the role of teachers in shaping future generations, saying their contribution to nation-building merits greater respect, institutional recognition and sustained support.

Concluding the message, the president expressed hope for a Pakistan where knowledge expands opportunity, equality and prosperity, seeking divine guidance for the country’s collective efforts, and ended with the words “Pakistan Zindabad.”