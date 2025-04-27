31.6 C
Latest News

President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday lauded the security forces for foiling the intrusion from Afghanistan in North Waziristan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing 54 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the timely operation.
He commended the bravery of security forces for eliminating 54 Khawarij during the operation.
He said the brave security forces of Pakistan were always ready to safeguard borders of the country.
Thwarting the intrusion of terrorists was a big success, he added.
The President expressed determination to completely eradicate terrorism and protect borders of the country.

