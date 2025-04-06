President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion at Pak-Afghan border

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in district North Waziristan.

He lauded the security forces for killing eight Khawarij during the timely operation.

He said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were determined to protect borders of the country around the clock.

The operations against terrorists would continue till complete eradication of the menace of terrorism, he added.

He said the whole nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism.