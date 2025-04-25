29.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPresident lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij
Latest NewsNational

President lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during operation in Bannu.
He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operation.
He said security forces were carrying out operations for eradicating terrorism.
The whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, he added.
He reiterated the determination to completely wipe out Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan