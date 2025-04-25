President lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during operation in Bannu.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operation.

He said security forces were carrying out operations for eradicating terrorism.

The whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, he added.

He reiterated the determination to completely wipe out Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.