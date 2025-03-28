President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in different operations conducted in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.

The president, in a statement, praised the bravery of the security forces for killing the terrorist elements of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij during the intelligence-based operation.

He said that the entire nation stood with its security forces actively carrying out operations to eliminate terrorism.

President Zardari reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.