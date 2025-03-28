13.3 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPresident lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations
National

President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations

0
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in different operations conducted in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.

The president, in a statement, praised the bravery of the security forces for killing the terrorist elements of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij during the intelligence-based operation.

He said that the entire nation stood with its security forces actively carrying out operations to eliminate terrorism.

President Zardari reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan