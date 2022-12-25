President lauds sacrifices of martyred soldiers in Kahan operation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday paid tribute to soldiers of the Pakistan army who were martyred during a clearance operation of the security forces in Kahan, Balochistan.

In a statement, the President condoled with the families of the martyred and lauded the martyrs for their services for the defence of the country.

He appreciated the efforts of the security forces for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

He prayed for grant of the highest ranks to the martyrs in Jannah.