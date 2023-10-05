President lauds Pakistan Rifle Team on winning European Long Rang Rifle Championship 2023

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Pakistan Long Range Field Target Rifle Team who won the European Long Range Rifle Championship 2023 held in Britain at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP23-051023 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Pakistan Long Range Field Target Rifle Team who won the European Long Range Rifle Championship 2023 held in Britain at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan Rifle Team on winning European Long Rang Rifle Championship 2023 held in the United Kingdom.

Talking to a delegation of the team which called on him here, the president commended Lt. General Ahsan Gulrez and Col. Junaid Waqas on winning silver while Col. Junaid Ali on winning gold medal in the event.

He said the team of Pakistan Armed Forces had presented the excellent performance in international rifle shooting event.

President Alvi said the Pakistani rifle team was worthy to be lauded for winning the championship.

He stressed the need to promote and encourage different sports across the country.

The president expressed success and good wishes for the Pakistani rifle team in the future.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services