President lauds Pakistan Navy on first successful live-weapon firing of ‘Hangor’ submarine

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, praised the Pakistan Navy for the first successful live-weapon firing of its new submarine, Hangor.

The president also lauded Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness and enhanced maritime defence capabilities, the President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

Equipped with modern combat capabilities, the Pakistan Navy is playing a vital role in protecting the nation’s maritime boundaries and ensuring regional peace and security, he added.

Commending the leadership of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the president noted that the continuous strengthening of Pakistan’s naval defense capabilities reflects its firm resolve for the effective defense of territorial waters and the promotion of regional peace.

It is worth mentioning that President Zardari was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony of Hangor submarine held in Sanya, China on April 30 this year.