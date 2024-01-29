President inaugurates ‘Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre’

KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated ‘Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre’ on Monday.

The centre is aimed at providing blood and hematological services to patients.

The President, soon after inaugurating the Centre, visited Blood Transfusion section of the facility and met patients present on the occasion.

Dr. Alvi enquired about the health of the patients and distributed fruit baskets for them.

Earlier, the President was received by the Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan and other management of the foundation. He was also briefed about the Centre.