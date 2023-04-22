President hosts Open House reception on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday hosted an open house reception in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The reception was attended by the parliamentarians, diplomats, dignitaries and senior government officials.

The president interacted with the guests and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

He also interacted with the families including children of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Staff Colony.

Earlier, the president offered Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and interacted with the people there and extended Eid greetings to them.

The president prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.