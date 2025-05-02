President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press Freedom Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on World Press Freedom Day honoured the sacrifices made by the journalists who have lost their lives in pursuit of truth, especially reporting in conflict zones like Gaza and Palestine and acknowledged that their courage and dedication continue to inspire us.

In his message on the May 3, the World Press Freedom Day, the president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding and promoting a free and responsible press in Pakistan.

“Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to freedom of speech and a free press, subject to certain restrictions. The media is indispensable for promoting dialogue, highlighting issues of social, economic and environmental significance, uncovering corruption and advocating for the marginalised. We have taken a number of steps for the protection and welfare of journalists, but more needs to be done by providing them a safe, secure, and enabling environment,” President Zardari said.

He added that a culture where journalists felt secure to perform their duties without fear and harassment was the need of the time. The president urged the media to uphold the highest standards of journalism, accuracy, and professionalism. The responsibility of the Media has become onerous in view of the environment of fake news, disinformation, and sensationalism undermining public trust, he said.

Moreover, the media has a critical role in raising awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities, socio-economic issues, promoting civic education, and encouraging informed public participation in the democratic process, he said and added that the press should serve as a bridge between the people and public institutions, and give voice to the voiceless.

“On this day, let us renew our resolve to protect and promote press freedom as an essential element of our democracy. I hope the government would continue working to protect press freedoms and ensure journalists’ safety, dignity, and independence. I am also hopeful that our media will continue to play its role in educating and informing our nation on issues of national and global significance,” President Zardari said.