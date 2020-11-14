ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence over the sad demise of vice president National Press Club, columnist and senior Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

The president in a tweet said, “My condolences on the sad demise of senior journalist, columnist and anchor Arshad Waheed Chaudhry. May his soul rest in peace and may Allah give strength to the family to bear this loss.”

Late Arshad Chaudhry was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had been on ventilator after developing complications.