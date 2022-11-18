President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani’s death

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi.

Paying tribute to the religious and literary services of the late religious scholar, the president said he had rendered valuable services in the fields of theology, Hadith and Tafsir.

His services in the fields of religion, education and particularly the promotion of religious education would be remembered forever, he added.

The prime minister also said that the services of the late Rafi Usmani for religion would be kept alive forever.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.