ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his grief over the death of the mother of renowned lawyer Salman

Akram Raja.

He wrote on the social media platform ‘X’: “The death of parents is a painful moment for the children”, praying for peace of the departed soul.

The president conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, and prayed for patience and strength to them to bear the loss.