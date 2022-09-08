President grieved over death of Chairman Iqra university

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chairman Iqra University and philanthropist Hunaid Lakhani.

“Very sad to hear about the death of my friend Humaid Lakhani, Chairman and Founder of Iqra University. may his soul rest in peace,” he said in a condolence message shared on his twitter handle.

Praying for patience for the bereaved family, he said, “We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain and short”.

Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, his family sources said.