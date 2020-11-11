ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The death of the Bahraini leader was announced earlier in the day by Bahrain News Agency saying, “The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.”

President Alvi sympathized with the people of Bahrain and prayed for peace of the departed soul. He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

According to Arab media, 84-year old Sheikh Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who held the post since Bahrain’s independence in 1971.