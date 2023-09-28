President greets nation, Ummah on blessed day of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed day of Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a message on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awal, he said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity adding that the arrival of the Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest and the most blessed event in history.

The president said due to Holy Prophet (PBUH), the humanity was honoured with the reward of guidance and mercy from Allah Almighty.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was brought to this world as the ‘mercy for all the worlds’.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was an embodiment of obedience to Allah Almighty, justice, compassion, and love towards human beings.

He said Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings are universal and undying source of guidance for the mankind and present solutions to uncountable challenges being faced today and to be faced till the doomsday.

“In the whole life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we find a perfect model not only for faith and worship, but also for all aspects of life.”

President Alvi said teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with regard to the oneness of Allah Almighty, social justice, human rights, gender equality and welfare of the poor reflected the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of Islam.

He said Pakistan was a country with different cultures and religious diversity. “We should give importance to this diversity and should work diligently for the promotion of unity and better understanding among the fellow citizens.”

The president said after the establishment of the Islamic State in Madinah by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the rights given to the non-muslims and the agreements with the followers of other religions should be kept in mind by all Pakistanis.

The president called for letting down all the forces that were keen to destroy the unity in Pakistan.

“Let us ponder upon the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said adding that as a nation it was binding upon us that we in our daily life should maintain the good values and promote such atmosphere where rights of all people should be protected.

On the blessing day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the president called upon every Pakistani to pray to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings on the nation and the whole world.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings on Pakistan and that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) continue to illuminate our paths in the process of establishing a just and prosperous society.