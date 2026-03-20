President greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, urges people to carry forward spirit of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged people to carry forward Ramazan’s spirit of patience and piety.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal 1447), he said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is indeed the reward of the worship, patience, piety and sacrifice of the month of Ramazan. This day gives us the message of starting a new spiritual life with the mercy and forgiveness of Allah and sense of servitude to the Almighty.”

“Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran: O you who have believed! Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous,” he said while quoting verse of Quran adding, “The main message of Eid is piety, self-accountability and moral purity. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Whoever fasts during Ramazan because of his faith and in the hope of reward, all his past and future sins will be forgiven.”

“This day reminds us that true success lies in applying the teachings of Ramazan in our practical lives. Patience, tolerance, compassion, justice and brotherhood are the values that form the foundation of not only an ideal individual but also a strong and united nation,” he remarked.

He said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is a day to promote mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony. It encourages us to share our joys with the needy, orphans and deprived classes around us and to strengthen the sense of responsibility in society.

“Today, we must also renew our commitment to national unity, constitutional supremacy and the rule of law. The development, stability and prosperity of Pakistan are the shared responsibility of all of us,” he asserted.

He said, “I pray that Allah Almighty may enable us to confront the troubles in the region in such a way that the unity of the Muslim Ummah remains intact and peace prevails throughout the world.”

“I pray that Allah Almighty may accept our prayers, bless Pakistan with peace, security and stability and grant us the ability to move forward with unity and consensus. Amen!,” he added.