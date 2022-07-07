President for tourist centre to highlight history of Balakot’s martyred heroes 

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said he had asked the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government to establish a tourist centre at Balakot to promote the history of brave heroes.

The president along with his tweet shared a photograph where can be seen offering fateha at the graves of martyrs of Balakot of 1831, including Syed Ahmed Barelvi and Shah Ismail.

My fateha at graves of Shuhuda of Balakot of 1831, Syed Ahmed Barelvi & Shah Ismail who rose against the British & against Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Have asked KP govt to establish tourist center in Balakot to educate Pakistanis about our history of independence & our brave heroes. pic.twitter.com/ycygKw4giy — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 6, 2022

The president paid tribute to the martyred heroes who rose against the British Raj and against Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

“Have asked KP govt to establish tourist center in Balakot to educate Pakistanis about our history of independence and our brave heroes,” he said.