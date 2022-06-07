President for dispensation of speedy, inexpensive justice

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that while dispensing speedy and inexpensive justice, religious values needed to be understood with right reference and context.

Laws are required to be framed keeping in view the largest good of the society coupled with fair implementation of law and proportional punishment and reward system, he added.

The President was addressing a group of students from Hamdard School of Law, Hamdard University here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also present on the occasion.

He further stated that people deserved speedy and inexpensive justice but in reality there were long delays in the dispensation of justice which violated the basic fundamental rights and had many social implications like mental as well as physical pain to the affectees and unrest in the society.

The President said that justice was of very little use if it was not dispensed in time as justice delayed is justice denied.





He highlighted that in Pakistan although efforts had been made to provide speedy and inexpensive justice but still a lot needs to be done.

The President added that the use of modern technology, DNA profiling and the adoption of scientific investigation methods and techniques could be helpful in speedy dispensation of justice.

He also stressed the need of imparting training to the parliamentarians to make them fully capable to contribute their qualified input in framing of laws which truly reflected the aspiration of people and had a positive impact on the society.

The President said that Shaheed Hakeem Mohammed Saeed, the founder of Hamdard University was an icon, man of vision, educationist and entrepreneur who rendered remarkable services to the society.

He advised the young law students to observe the highest moral and ethical standards in performance of their duties and become a voice for the voiceless and help in providing them inexpensive and speedy justice especially to the poor and deprived segments of society.