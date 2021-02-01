President for 'Brand Pakistan' drive to highlight country's potential, success stories

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday underscored the need for launching the “Brand Pakistan” campaign to highlight the success stories and potential of the country.

He said the geo-economic position of Pakistan, its cultural and tourism potential, ease of doing business and investment-friendly policies could enormously improve the country’s soft image internationally.

The objectives could be achieved by developing efficient coordination and an integrated communication mechanism among the ministries concerned, he said while chairing a meeting on “Brand Pakistan”.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, and senior officials of Commerce Ministry and Board of Investment.

The president said Pakistan had made remarkable socio-economic achievements such as overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, providing social and economic relief to the people under the ‘Ehsaas Programme’ and the performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Such success stories, he underlined, required to be given wide coverage by print, electronic and digital media to improve the country’s reputation at international level as well as attract foreign investment.