President urges media, society’s role for awareness, destigmatization of breast cancer

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): President Dr Arif and Begum Samina Alvi on Monday while expressing serious concerns over high prevalence of breast cancer in Pakistan, said that the media and the society could help overcome the disease by promoting self-diagnosis and removing the allied taboos.

Addressing the launching ceremony of awareness campaign on breast cancer, the president said being a developing country, Pakistan could not afford the treatment of diseases, so it was inevitable to put in all required efforts on prevention.

He said in order to do away with the taboos linked with the disease like breast cancer, it was essential to hold discussions on the subject in seminars as well as through frequent messaging on mobile phones, television and social media.

He told the gathering comprising of the ministers, diplomats, health practitioners, and hundreds of women from different walks of life, that the four-year long efforts by the first lady and other partners was making an impact as the number of women approaching the doctors at an early stage of breast cancer was increasing which would ultimately reduce the mortality ratio.

President Alvi repeatedly advised the women to hold their self-examination and consult the doctor if they feel any lump in or around the breast.

He said that early diagnosis of breast cancer and proper treatment could help increase the chances of survival among women, adding that chances of cure at early stages were as high as 98%.

He said that lessons from the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the anti-polio campaign needed to be replicated to overcome other diseases.

He said the country could utilize the available workforce in form of the lady health workers for prevention of different diseases including breast cancer as they played due role in the fight against polio as well as the COVID-19.

The president urged mainstream as well as social media to specify sometime for public messaging on breast cancer in their talk shows, dramas and other programs, besides highlighting the role of breast cancer survivors to guide the people on prevention.

He also appreciated the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and telecom companies for spreading awareness about breast cancer to millions of people in Pakistan through the caller tunes.

As suggested by moderator Dr Aliya Agha, a breast cancer survivor, the president endorsed the idea of having a support group for the patients of breast cancer as well as mental stress.

Besides calling for a national conviction to deal with the challenges including malnutrition, stunting, and breastfeeding, the president also advised the people to take due care of the differently-abled persons.

The president highlighted that he had also written letters to Prime Minster, Ministers, parliamentarians, and media to solicit their support in this great cause for women and had asked them to wear and display “pink ribbons” during October to create awareness about the deadly disease.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, in her address, highlighted that her four-year sustained and continuous efforts were yielding results and women in the far-flung areas of the country were also becoming aware of the deadliness of breast cancer and the number of early-stage breast cancer cases had almost doubled in different hospitals of the country.

She regretted that almost 100,000 cases of breast cancer were reported in Pakistan and almost 50% of women died every year due to a lack of awareness about its symptoms. She called upon the hospitals to hold free screening camps to detect breast cancer in women at the earliest stages for reducing the high mortality rate in Pakistan.

Begum Samina Alvi highlighted that women had to face social pressures and immense physical and mental stress due to breast cancer.

Aiwan-e-Sadr is illuminated in pink to raise awareness about the deadliness of breast cancer and the need for its early detection. Almost 50,000 women die in Pakistan due to its late diagnosis.

She urged the need to provide moral support to women and called for establishing support groups for breast cancer patients and survivors. She also urged women to not ignore their health as their families and the entire nation depended upon them.

She expressed her grief over the devastation and loss of lives due to climate change-induced floods in the country. She informed that this year, public and private buildings would not be illuminated in “pink” and the amount saved would be donated to flood victims to alleviate their sufferings.

Country Head of WHO, Dr Palitha Mahipala, while addressing the occasion appreciated the efforts of the First Lady for the cause of women in Pakistan.

He highlighted that the survival rate of breast cancer patients in high-income countries was almost 80%, which could be replicated in Pakistan through the early detection of breast cancer.

He informed that South Asia had one of the highest mortality rates due to breast cancer in the world, adding that self-examination, early detection, clinical examination and early treatment were the best way to cure breast cancer.

Surgeon General of Pakistan, Lt Gen Nigar Johar, while addressing the ceremony highlighted that 50% population of the country was at risk of breast cancer.

She informed that diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in the country had improved, however, she called upon women to develop the habit of examining their breasts and its surrounding areas once a month for early detection.

In her presentation, prominent oncologist Dr Abida Khali Sattar said Pakistan had the highest prevalence of breast cancer in South Asia with every one of eight women getting affected by the disease. Around 27% of the breast cancer patients were under 40 age which necessitated the self-examination to ensure its early diagnosis.

She said even the United States also reduced the mortality rate of breast cancer in 70s when the country had shortage of treatment and scanning facilities like mammography.