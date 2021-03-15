ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Monday got their anti-COVID vaccine here with the former urging the nation to take precautions to make the country sail through third wave of the pandemic.

The president and the first lady arrived the vaccination center at Tarlai after they received the intimation from 1166 registration service where the duo had registered themselves on February 15, this year.

Talking to media, the president said the elite across the world had been breaking the queue to get vaccinate but in Pakistan, the government had put in place an efficient mechanism for vaccination of the people on their turn.