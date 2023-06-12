President felicitates Pakistan’s Special Olympic team for participating in world games

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi felicitates Pakistan’s Special Olympics Team for participating in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sports event. Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports. Nine days of exciting and inspiring competitions, by athletes and for athletes.

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin – the first time that Germany will host the Games.