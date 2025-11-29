Saturday, November 29, 2025
National

President felicitates nation on Pakistan’s victory in cricket series

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday felicitated the entire nation on the excellent conclusion of the tri-nation cricket series and Pakistan’s victory in the final.
He said the hard work, discipline and high performance of Pakistani players made the country proud.
The President paid tribute to the players of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for presenting their best game.
“The successful and peaceful holding of the tri-nation tournament in Pakistan is a joint achievement of the entire nation and the organizers,” he added.
