President felicitates Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari extended his warm felicitations to the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, and to the people of Ireland on the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day.

In a message on St. Patrick’s Day observed on March 17, he said, “This day carries deep meaning for people in Ireland and for Irish communities around the world. It is a time to celebrate history, faith and traditions, and to uphold values of peace, forgiveness and generosity. Across the globe, many join in the celebration, sharing in the spirit of this day.”

“While this day is marked by music, festivity and the warmth of Irish traditions, we must also remember that the world beyond our celebrations is marked by sorrow and suffering,” he said adding, “Across West Asia, hundreds of thousands of families are living through death, destruction and devastation by the war imposed on them while their homes, places of work and agricultural fields are destroyed.”

He said, “The story of Saint Patrick himself is not only one of faith but of transformation, healing and reconciliation. Saint Patrick, who knew incarceration and hardships, also returned with a message of forgiveness and hope rather than revenge.”

“In these troubling times, his legacy tells us that the true test of humanity is not how fiercely we fight, but how courageously we pursue peace. May this day inspire us to renew our commitment to compassion, dialogue, diplomacy and the dignity of every human life.” he remarked.

He said Pakistan and Ireland share a commitment to multilateralism and peace. Relations between our countries are built on mutual respect and common values of peace and prosperity for all.

“I am confident that the friendship between our countries will continue to grow and I convey my best wishes to the

President of Ireland and the Irish people for a joyous St. Patrick’s Day,” he concluded.