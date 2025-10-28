President felicitates government, people of Turkiye on 102nd Republic Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 102nd Republic Day of Türkiye, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the country.

He also expressed the confidence that the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

“This day marks a defining moment in world history when the resilient Turkish nation, guided by the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, embarked on a path of reform, progress, and renewal,” the president said in his message.

He said the courage and determination with which the people of Türkiye shaped their destiny continue to inspire generations around the world. Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam praised the heroic leadership of the people of Türkiye in the establishment of the Republic and the revolutionary reforms that made Türkiye an enviable nation in the comity of nations.

“For the people of Pakistan, Türkiye holds a special place in our hearts,” President Zardari said adding that “the deep-rooted bonds between our two nations are anchored in shared history, faith, and mutual respect. In every difficult hour for both nations, we have stood together, unshaken and rock solid.”

“The institutional relationship with Türkiye in all spheres of life remains strong and vibrant, and I am sure it will develop exponentially as we march forward,” he said.

“May Allah Almighty bless the Republic of Türkiye with lasting peace, progress, and prosperity,” he added.