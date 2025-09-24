Wednesday, September 24, 2025
HomeNationalPresident felicitates forces, nation for successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan
National

President felicitates forces, nation for successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan

10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

“The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers ensure safety of every citizen of the country,” the president said in a statement.

He stated that the struggle against terrorism was a guarantee of the country’s peaceful future.

“Every sacrifice made to establish the writ of the state will be written in golden words in history,” he affirmed noting that the people of Pakistan had always stood by their martyrs and Ghazis, firmly rejecting terrorism.

He emphasized that protecting the younger generation from extremism was a collective responsibility of all.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan