President felicitates Finland on 108th Independence Day, highlights growing bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm felicitations to Finnish President Alexander Stubb and the people of Finland on the country’s 108th Independence Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

In his message on Friday, President Zardari praised Finland’s achievements since independence, noting its global leadership in education, technology, innovation, research, biotechnology, and forestry. He also highlighted Finland’s exceptional record on the Global Happiness Index, where it has secured the top position for eight consecutive years, an accomplishment, he described as a testament to the talent, resilience and creativity of the Finnish people.

The president underscored that Pakistan places great importance on its ties with Finland, citing the two nations’ shared values of democratic pluralism and economic liberalism, as well as a convergence of views on major international issues.

Pointing to the immense potential for cooperation, President Zardari identified business, education, green transition, digitalization, mining and telecommunications as key areas where Pakistan and Finland can expand collaboration.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing political, commercial and people-to-people linkages, he expressed hope that the friendly relations between our two countries continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead.