President extends greetings on Sindh Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday extended greetings as the people from Sindh celebrated their annual cultural day with traditional enthusiasm.

On Twitter, the president said that the land of Sindh was a symbol of peace and love.

He said, “humility and affection for others are the main source of inspiration for us from our Sindhi culture.”

سنڌ جي ثقافتي ڏھاڙي تي منھنجي طرفان دل جي گھرائین سان واڌایون۔ سنڌ ڌرتي امن ۽ پریم جي علامت آھي۔ سنڌي ثقافت اسان لاء انسانیت ۽ محبت جي لازوال علامت ۽ گس آھي۔

سنڌی ثقافت ڏھاڙي جون مبارڪون۔ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 4, 2022

“My heartiest facilitation on Sindhi Culture Day. The land of Sindh is symbol of peace and love. Humility and affection for others are the main source of inspiration for us from our Sindhi culture. Happy Sindh Day,” the president tweeted in Sindhi language.

Sindh Cultural Day is celebrated to highlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh. It is celebrated each year in the first week of December on Sunday, not only in Pakistan but also by the diaspora across the world.