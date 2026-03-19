President extends greetings on occasion of Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari extended greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz in Pakistan and in the many parts of the region where this ancient festival marks the advent of spring.

In a message on the occasion of Nowruz celebrated on March 20, he said, “Across Iran, Central Asia, parts of West Asia, South Asia and neighbouring regions, Nowruz has been observed for centuries as the beginning of a new season. It signals the turning of the year in the natural cycle as the day and night, light and darkness not only balance it out but darkness goes in the waning while the light enters the waxing mode.”

“For the communities that observe it, the day has long been associated with renewal, rebirth, rejuvenation and victory of light over darkness and life over death,” he said adding, “Pakistan is home to a diverse range of cultures, faiths and traditions. Different communities observe their festivals in their own ways, adding to the character of our towns and cities.

This diversity has long been part of our national life and remains one of our shared strengths.”

He said, “This year, as Nowruz arrives, our thoughts and prayers are also with the people of the region who greet the spring under difficult and painful circumstances. In places where the festival has long symbolised renewal, the season now opens amid the debris of damaged schools and hospitals and the lingering traces of violence.”

“At a time when spring would normally bring celebration, many families face loss and uncertainty. Spring flowers in some Nowruz regions are covered with falling debris and blood. Gunpowder in these places is overpowering the sweet scent of the Nowruz flowers,” he remarked.

He said, “In our next door Afghanistan where Nowruz has been celebrated for centuries, the illegitimate Taliban regime has deprived the people from even this celebration. To the people of Afghanistan who have suffered so long, I want to convey my special Nowruz greetings and hope that this Nowruz will bring the end of their long night of darkness and doom.”

“I am hopeful on this Nowruz that the war clouds will go away and sunshine will return with blue skies. As spring begins, I hope this occasion brings peace, stability and hope to all those celebrating the festival,” he concluded.