President extends felicitations, lauds Sultanate of Oman’s steady development on National Day

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari have extended his warm felicitations and lauded the Sultanate of Oman’s steady development on its historic national day.

In his message, on the National Day of Sultanate of Oman, the president extended his sincere felicitations on behalf of the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to the Sultan and the brotherly people of the Sultanate of Oman.

President Zardari underlined that this special day offered an opportunity to celebrate Oman’s remarkable progress and steady development under the Sultan’s wise and visionary leadership.

Pakistan and Oman, he said share a close and time-honoured relationship, rooted in faith, culture, and a shared history of friendship and goodwill. “Our two nations enjoy deep mutual respect and co-operation, which continue to strengthen with every passing year,” he added,

The president lauded the vibrant Pakistani community in Oman forming an integral part of Oman’s national economy. “I deeply appreciate the care and support extended to them by the Sultanate of Oman under Your Majesty’s leadership,” he added.

President Zardari emphasised that he was confident that the bonds of brotherhood and partnership between the two countries would grow even stronger in the years ahead, bringing greater benefit to their people and contributing to

peace and stability in the region.

“Please accept, Your Majesty, my best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and for the lasting progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Sultanate of Oman,” President Zardari said.