President extends felicitation to UAE’s people, leadership on their National Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has extended felicitation to the leadership and people of United Arab Emirates on their National Day.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, I extend my warmest congratulations to the leadership and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates on their National Day,” the president said in his message.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its historic and fraternal relationship with the United Arab Emirates, which Pakistan was proud to be the first country to recognise in 1971. “Our ties, anchored in common faith, mutual trust, generational rapport and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity, continue to grow in strength and depth.”

President Zardari emphasized that the relationship between the two countries is also deeply personal for my family. Four generations of our family have shared a special bond with the UAE. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto cultivated a close relationship with its founding leadership. Begum Nusrat Bhutto spent her final days in the UAE. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto lived in exile in UAE during difficult years. Today, my daughter has made the UAE her home, and I have long enjoyed warm and enduring relations with the royal leadership. These connections reflect the affection and trust that bind our peoples,” he added.

He expressed the confidence that the expanding cooperation in trade, investment, security and defence will continue to advance our shared objectives. The Pakistani diaspora in the UAE serves as a vital bridge between our nations and remains a source of strength in our bilateral relations.

“Pakistan looks forward to further deepening this partnership and conveys its best wishes to the United Arab Emirates for continued peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.