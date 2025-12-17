President extends congratulations to Amir of Qatar on National Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, extended warm congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, and to the people of Qatar on their National Day.

Pakistan and Qatar share a close and enduring relationship built on shared values, mutual respect and a strong sense of brotherhood. Our ties have steadily grown in many areas, supported by regular engagement at the leadership level and deep people-to-people connections, the president said in his message on National Day of Qatar.

“We value the leadership of His Highness the Amir, under whose guidance Qatar has achieved notable progress in development, economic diversification and humanitarian outreach. Qatar’s constructive role in regional and international affairs is widely recognised,” he added.

The president said Pakistan remained committed to expanding its cooperation with Qatar, especially in investment, agriculture, trade, energy, labour mobility and technology.

“Our two countries complement each other in many ways and we look forward to working together to build an even stronger partnership.”

He also conveyed his sincere good wishes for the continued progress and wellbeing of the people of Qatar. “May the friendship between Pakistan and Qatar continue to grow.”