President expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Shah Noorani accident

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in tragic accident in Shah Noorani.

In a condolence message, the president prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

“My sympathies are with the family members of the pilgrims who died in the accident”, the president said.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.