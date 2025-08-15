President expresses grief over loss of lives due to rains, floods

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to recent rains and flash floods in various parts of the country.

In a statement, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the departed souls to be granted the highest ranks in Jannah.

He directed the relevant authorities to expedite relief efforts in the affected areas and ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the assistance and rehabilitation of those affected.

“All possible steps must be taken to provide relief and support to the affected people,” the president emphasized.

He also instructed that immediate medical aid should be provided to the injured.