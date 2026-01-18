President expresses grief over firefighter Furqan’s death  

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of firefighter Furqan Ali, who sacrificed his life during a blaze that engulfed Gul Plaza in Karachi.

The president, lauding Furqan Ali’s professional bravery and sense of duty, said that these were a lofty example of public service, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Furqan Ali and said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of its brave sons.

The president further stressed that fire safety and emergency response systems should be strengthened to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He also instructed the Sindh government to conduct a comprehensive review of safety arrangements in commercial and residential buildings across the province, including Karachi.

The president directed the Sindh government to play an active role in the post-incident relief efforts.

He also asked for ensuring provision of Immediate medical treatment to the injured and care for the affected families on urgent basis.