President expresses grief over death of Pak nationals in UAE; underscores int’l efforts for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, March 08 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, expressed sorrow over the death of two Pakistani nationals in the United Arab Emirates due to missile debris.

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and urged restraint, warning that rising tensions risked engulfing other countries and threatening regional and global peace and security.

The president urged the international community to take immediate measures for peace and stability in the region as the conflict in the Middle East could imperil global peace, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

https://x.com/PresOfPakistan/status/2030603727300940082?s=20

He further stressed that issues could be resolved through diplomatic efforts and restraint and reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting regional peace, restraint and respect for the international laws.