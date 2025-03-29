21.6 C
President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Thailand, Myanmar quake

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives and other losses in the devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar on Friday.
The president expressed solidarity with the people and affected families of Thailand and Myanmar, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He further said that Pakistan shared the grief of the affected people of both countries in this hour of grief.
