President expresses deep grief over flood related devastation across country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by heavy floods and rains in vast areas across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a statement, the president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who suffered losses of life, property, livestock, and farms.

He expressed complete solidarity with the affected people during these challenging times.

“Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the brave armed forces and emergency rescue teams, who have demonstrated exemplary valour and commitment to the people of Pakistan in their hour of need,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president directed the government of Sindh to immediately start preparing for the massive body of water approaching the province, in the next few days.

He also expressed the confidence that the people of Pakistan would overcome this trial with the same resilience it demonstrated during the floods of 2010 and 2022.