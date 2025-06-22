30.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومNationalPresident expresses concern over escalating tensions in Middle East
National

President expresses concern over escalating tensions in Middle East

225
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which could spiral out of control with serious consequences for millions of innocent people.

The President urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to choose the path of peace, dialogue and diplomacy to ensure enduring peace and stability in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari also called upon the international community to play its part in de-escalating the crisis in the interest of regional stability as well as the well-being of its people.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan