Sunday, June 8, 2025
National

President exchanges Eid-ul-Azha greetings with ambassadors, diplomats from various countries

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday met with ambassadors and diplomats from various countries at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
During the meeting, Eid-ul-Azha greetings were exchanged between the president and the ambassadors of friendly countries.
President Zardari thanked the ambassadors for visiting the President House on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and for joining in the celebrations.
On the occasion, members of the National Assembly and Senate belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party were also present.
