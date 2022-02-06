President Erdogan reciprocates President Alvi’s best wishes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday thanked President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi for expressing good wishes for an early recovery from the coronavirus infection.

On his Twitter handle, the Turkish president posted that he and his spouse Emine would like to thank (dear friend president Dr Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi) for extending good wishes for their health.

President Erdogan also conveyed deep affection and greetings to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Kıymetli dostum Alvi, sizin ve kıymetli eşinizin güzel temennileri için eşim Emine Hanım ile birlikte çok teşekkür ediyoruz. Sizlerin nezdinde kardeş Pakistan halkına sevgilerimizi, selamlarımızı iletiyoruz. https://t.co/3nIpVUbudL — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2022

In an earlier tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi had wished president Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan quick recovery from Covid.

“We pray to Allah to give them health & long life. These wishes and prayers are also from all Pakistanis,” he said in a tweet.

I and Mrs @Saminalvi wish Mr Tayyab @RTErdogan & Mrs Emine Erdogan quick recovery from Covid.

واذا مرضت فھو یشفین

We pray to Allah to give them health & long life.

These wishes and prayers are also from all Pakistanis. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2022

Ben ve Bayan. @Saminalvi Bay Tayyab'ı dilemek @RTErdogan & Sayın Emine Erdoğan Covid'den çabuk iyileşti. واذا مرضت فھو یشفین Onlara sağlık ve uzun ömürler vermesi için Allah'a dua ediyoruz. Bu dilekler ve dualar da tüm Pakistanlılardandır. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 6, 2022

According to TRT, Turkish president and first lady Emine Erdogan were tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The president made an announcement in this regard on Saturday through his Twitter handle after appearing in a videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul.